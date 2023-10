MRS JOYCE ANITA SAUNDERS better known as AUNTY JOYCE of Kingstown Hill died on Monday October 2nd at the age of 76. The funeral takes place on Sunday October 8th at the St Michael Evangelistic Temple, Number two, Kingstown Hill. The body lies at the church from 8am. The Service begins at 9:00. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

