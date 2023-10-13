Biodiversity Project to launch next week

A project outlining the Biodiversity of Fresh Water Fish and Crustaceans in Rivers across the country will be launched here next week.

This work was carried out by Former Principal of the Thomas Saunders Secondary School, John Renton, who told NBC News this is a first of its kind project in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Mr. Renton said they conducted the survey to raise awareness about the country’s Fresh Water Biodiversity and the findings will be shared next week during activities to observe World Food Day.

Mr. Renton said they found 18 species of fish in the nation’s rivers, ten species of crayfish and 3 species of Crabs.

Mr. Renton said they have printed a numbers of view cards outlining the various Fresh Water Fish and Crustaceans found in Rivers across the country and they will distribute these cards at next week’s launch which will take place at the Fisheries Conference Room at 10am on October 17th.

Photo credit: International River

Like this: Like Loading...

Related