The ongoing conflict between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the rest of the region.

That view was expressed by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, during his presentation on “Eyes on the Middle East” Discussion Program last night, a production of ABS News in Antigua.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the International Community has a critical role to play in this ongoing conflict.

The discussion Program also featured Aziza Lake, a Member of the Senate of Antigua and Barbuda.

Photo credit: ABS News

Like this: Like Loading...

Related