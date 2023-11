In last Sunday’s last preliminary match in the SVG Masters Twenty/20 Cricket Championship, Davis Construction Bequia Masters defeated North East Masters by 6 wickets at the Park Hill Playing Field.

The scores: North East Masters 110 off 20 overs (Renwick Williams 21, Venden Baptiste 3-13, Primus Nanton 3-25), Davis Construction Bequia Masters 111-4 off 16.5 overs (Jefferson Richards 43 not out, Emron Lorraine 2-24).

