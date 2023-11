MR WILLIAM ALEXANDER GLASGOW better known as SCOW, W.G., FAR-D and TEACHER GLASGOW of Chateaubelair died on Thursday October 26th at the age of 82. The funeral takes place on Saturday November 18th at the Chateaubelair Methodist Church. The viewing and tributes begin at 11:00 am. The service begins at noon. Burial will be at the Fitz Hughes Cemetery.

