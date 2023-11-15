The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Diabetes and Hypertension Association is continuing to raise awareness about the impact of diabetes on person’s health.

The Association hosted a Diabetes Fair and Symposium at Heritage Square yesterday to commemorate World Diabetes Day, with the theme “Access to Diabetes Care”.

Minister of Heath, Wellness and the Environment, St. Clair Prince was among officials who addressed the event.

He said Diabetes is a leading silent killer.

Minister Prince said the Ministry of Health will continue to strengthen the efforts towards the treatment of Diabetes.

President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Diabetes and Hypertension Association, Janice Creese provided statistics on the number of amputations last year.

