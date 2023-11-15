Two Ambulances were handed over to the Government on Monday as part of its thrust to improve the delivery of healthcare services in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

A representative from the Maria Holder Memorial Trust on Monday presented the ambulance keys to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves at a ceremony at the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Centre in Georgetown.

Prime Minister Gonsalves thanked the Organization for its continued support to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment, St. Clair Prince also expressed thanks for the donation of the ambulances.

