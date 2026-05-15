SVG Tourism Authority moves to expand air access and partnerships with regional and international carriers

Steps are to be taken by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority this year, to expand air access and strengthen partnerships with regional and international carriers.

Word of this came from Chief Operating Officer of the Authority, Shawn Sutherland, as he delivered remarks at the official launch of the Love SVG Tourism Campaign on Thursday.

Mr. Sutherland disclosed that St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded over 120,000 stay-over arrivals last year.

Mr. Sutherland said over the past few months, the Authority has collaborated closely with industry stakeholders to enhance the tourism product.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related