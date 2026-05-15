Local Sea Moss farmers receive support from SVG Conservation Fund following devastation of Industry by Hurricane Beryl

The SVG Conservation Fund and other Donors have provided funding to some thirty-five sea moss farmers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines, following the devastation of the industry by Hurricane Beryl in 2024.

This is according to Executive Director of Sustainable Grenadines Inc, Susgren, Orisha Joseph, who was delivering remarks at the National Sea Moss Expo held on Friday May 8, at the Grenadines Ferry Terminal.

Miss Joseph said Susgren began working with seamoss farmers in 2010 and the first expo was held in 2021.

Miss Joseph announced that an additional 17 farmers have now received support, with particular emphasis on the Grenadines

During the expo, a number of sea moss by-products were on display, showcasing the versatility and potential of the local industry.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related