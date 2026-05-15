CWSA working tirelessly to ensure regular water supply to the Grenadines

Vincentians have been assured that the Central Water and Sewerage Authority, CWSA, is working tirelessly to ensure that residents in the Grenadine Islands receive a regular supply of water.

The assurance has come from Minister of Health, Wellness, Environmental Health and Energy, Honourable Daniel Cummings.

The CWSA has implemented water rationing as a result of the drought conditions that are being experienced.

And, Minister Cummings has commended the Authority for the measures put in place to alleviate the problem faced by households.

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