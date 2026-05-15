St. Vincent and the Grenadines launches ‘Love SVG’ developmental Initiative

A new chapter for tourism development is unfolding in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, with the launch of the Love SVG initiative yesterday.

The Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation and Sustainable Development officially launched the initiative, with the aim of placing people, the community, and the country at the centre of its development agenda.

Portfolio Minister, Dr. the Hon. Kishore Shallow said the programme is designed to deepen the connection between tourism and everyday life in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Permanent Secretary, Dr. Tamira Browne said each participating agency in this new initiative will be required to submit a project proposal.

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