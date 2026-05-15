VINLEC promotes workplace safety through training exercise for non-technical staff

The St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited will continue its observance of Environmental Health and Safety Awareness Month with a training exercise on electrical safety for non-technical staff next week.

The session will be facilitated by VINLEC’s Senior Transmission and Distribution Engineer and forms part of a series of activities aimed at promoting workplace safety and environmental health.

Speaking with NBC News, Environmental Health and Safety Officer Zonia Shallow outlined several initiatives that have already been implemented as part of VINLEC’s ongoing commitment to fostering a culture of safety.

The training in electrical safety for non-technical staff at VINLEC is slated for Monday May 18.

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