The implementation of an EU-funded project was discussed at a Media Breakfast hosted recently by the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission at the Beachcombers Hotel.

The 11.3 million Euros “Regional Integration through Growth Harmonization & Technology (RIGHT)” Programme falls under three strategic themes: free movement; sustainable development; and international competitiveness.

Head of the Commission’s Regional Integration Unit, Kevin Hope said the RIGHT Program is being implemented by the OECS Commission in conjunction with various Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies throughout the sub-region, including other regional and international partners such as the European Union.

Senior Technical Officer at the OECS Commission Clarence Henry referred to issues related to the border management enhancement initiative, and the unique OECS ID to be implemented among the Member States.

He said the Unique ID is geared towards enhancing how the protocol member states deliver public services while the border management enhancement initiative speaks to strengthening border security within the OECS.

The revised treaty of Basseterre 2010, addresses the rights and privileges of all citizens and nationals of the Economic Union, and recognizes the importance of regional integration as a critical focus of the OECS.

