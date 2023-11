MRS MIRIAM SNAGG better known as DOLLIE SNAGG of Grand Bay, Canouan died on Sunday November 12th at the age of 89. The funeral takes place on Wednesday November 29th at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Canouan. The body lies at the church from noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Riley Hill, Canouan.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related