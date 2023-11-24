NBC Radio Off Air

Please be advised that the National Broadcasting Corporation, is off air, on all its assigned frequencies (107.5 & 90.7 FM) and online at nbcsvg.com .

On Thursday November 23, at approximately 9: 23 am, we experienced an electrical outage/ shut- down at our Headquarters at Richmond Hill which severely affected several pieces of critical broadcast equipment.

The Corporation’s Technical team and other state agencies have been working feverishly to ensure the return of this critical national service.

The Corporation deeply regrets this unfortunate and untimely development.

In the meantime, we will work with all our partners (public and private) to arrive at alternative solutions for the delivery of service.

