The 28th Conference of Parties (COP) in Dubai is aiming to be the biggest Stocktake yet.

Newly appointed President of COP28, Dr. Sultan Al Jabar in his address earlier today said that this COP should be the most ambitious stocktake to date.

COP 28 will focus on three major pillars: industrial decarbonization; accelerating the just green energy transition; and innovation for climate action.

Chanolde Munroe has more in this COP28 news update.

Photo credit: COP28 UAE

Like this: Like Loading...

Related