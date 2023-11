PASTOR JESTINA CHARLES O.B.E better known as LADY CHARLES of Barney Valley, Chester Cottage Gap died on Wednesday November 15th at the age of 91. The funeral takes place on Saturday December 2nd at the Bethel Gospel Assembly, Georgetown. Public Viewing takes place at the Bethel Gospel Assembly, North Union from 9:00 to 10am. Then to the Bethel Gospel Assembly, Georgetown from 11am. The Service begins at Noon. Burial will be at the Byera Cemetery.

