The Ministry of National Mobilization and Social Development will on Monday begin the distribution of ATM Cards to beneficiaries of the Public Assistance Program.

This is being done as part of the Public Assistance transition from Cash to Card Implementation Strategy.

Speaking at a Media briefing at Cabinet Room this morning, Acting Prime Minister, Montgomery Daniel commended the Ministry in its efforts to modernize its service delivery to customers.

Minister of National Mobilization and Social Development Dr. Orando Brewster says the distribution will begin on the Windward side of the island on Monday.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Mobilization and Social Development, Merissa Burke and Senior Manager Operations of the Bank of SVG, Cerlian Russell also spoke at this morning’s Media Conference.

In August 2021, Cabinet gave approval to Pilot the Bank of SVG Reloadable Card Payment Mechanism with five hundred (500) beneficiaries

The process of assessment began on December 8th 2022 with a listed total of 4,817 beneficiaries of the program.

Photo credit: Airtel

Like this: Like Loading...

Related