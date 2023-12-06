ECB introduces independent regulator

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has introduced an independent regulator in response to a damning independent report into the game.

The report, published in June, said racism, sexism, classism and elitism are “widespread” in cricket.

The regulator’s remit will include safeguarding, anti-corruption, anti-doping and anti-discrimination.

ECB’s Chief Executive, Richard Gould said that it was important cricket had “the best processes in place”.

Former police officer Dave Lewis has been appointed as interim director and will help set up the regulator’s framework before a permanent director appointment is made in 2024.

The regulator will be overseen by a new independent cricket regulatory board and ring-fenced from the rest of the ECB.

The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) delivered its findings in June following a two-year investigation.

In a damning 317-page report called Holding Up A Mirror To Cricket, it made 44 recommendations, including that the ECB makes an unreserved public apology for its failings.

In its response the ECB said that it accepted “most” of the ICEC’s recommendations, including a regulator, saying that it wants “to change the game”“.

In September, it announced a £2 million investment in programmes designed to encourage participation from ethnically diverse communities, state schools and people with disabilities.

