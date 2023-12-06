NBA Results

LeBron James scored 31 points as Los Angeles Lakers won a thriller against Phoenix Suns to win 106-103 and reach the semi-finals of the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament.

James, 38, sank 15 points in the fourth quarter as Los Angeles Lakers held off a Kevin Durant-inspired second-half comeback.

The win sets up a showdown with New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday.

Los Angeles Lakers dominated the first half to lead 59-47 at the break, but Durant’s 31 points in total brought Phoenix Suns back into contention, before James’ final-quarter exploits.

In yesterday’s other quarter-final, Giannis Antetokounmpo starred as the Milwaukee Bucks routed the New York Knicks 146-122.

Antetokounmpo, 29, top-scored with 35 points and registered 10 assists and 8 rebounds as Milwaukee Bucks won to set up a clash with Indiana Pacers in tomorrow’s other semi-final.

After the victory, Antetokounmpo praised his partnership with team-mate Damian Lillard, who weighed in with 28 points.

