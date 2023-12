MS ANGIENETTA MULEITA CORRIDON better known as MO-LITO and MO-LIT BAILEY of Stubbs died on Wednesday November 15th at the age of 82. The funeral takes place on Sunday December 17th at the Stubbs Seventh Day Adventist Church. The body lies at the church from noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

