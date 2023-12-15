Latest News NBC’s CELAC Report – Friday December 15th 2023 Noel December 15, 2023 1 min read Share This Article:FacebookTwitterLinkedInEmailTumblrPrint St. Vincent and the Grenadines will host a major summit of the CELAC Summit in March next year. Colvin Harry tells us more in today’s CELAC report. https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/CELAC-SUMMIT-REPORT.mp3 Like this:Like Loading... Related Continue Reading Previous: Presidents of Guyana and Venezuela sign Declaration of Dialogue and Peace of ArgyleNext: Nine Mornings officially launches tomorrow Related Stories Sandy Bay Government School ajudged Most Outstanding School in this year’s Primary School Christmas Festival 1 min read Latest News Sandy Bay Government School ajudged Most Outstanding School in this year’s Primary School Christmas Festival December 15, 2023 Nine Mornings officially launches tomorrow 1 min read Latest News Nine Mornings officially launches tomorrow December 15, 2023 Presidents of Guyana and Venezuela sign Declaration of Dialogue and Peace of Argyle 1 min read Latest News Presidents of Guyana and Venezuela sign Declaration of Dialogue and Peace of Argyle December 15, 2023