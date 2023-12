MRS ELSA MARIA NANTON better known as MAR-MA of Owia died on Tuesday December 5th at the age of 62. The funeral takes place on Sunday December 17th at the Owia Pentecostal Church. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Owia Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related