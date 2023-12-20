Head of opposition says he supports government capital projects

This county’s Opposition Leader Dr. Godwin Friday has given support to capital projects put forward by the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Dr. Friday made the statement following the laying of the 2024 Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure yesterday, and added that such projects are necessary to jumpstart the economy.

Dr. Friday also used the opportunity to extend best wishes to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for the Christmas holidays.

The House of Assembly stands suspended until January 8th at 4pm when the budget will be presented.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related