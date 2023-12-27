CWSA continues to work to fully restore water on the windward side of the island

The Central Water and Sewerage Authority {CWSA} is working to fully restore the water supply to residents in North Windward, following intermittent disruptions to the supply.

General Manager of the CWSA Winsbert Quow says the disruptions are as a result of the continuing high levels of silt in the water.

Speaking on NBC Radio this morning, Mr. Quow said the intake to the Perseverance Water Treatment facility remains closed.

Mr. Quow says the delivery of water by truck will continue as necessary until the pipe- borne water service is regularized.

The communities whose pipe-borne water supply will be disrupted are – Dickson; Spring Village; Langley Park; Chapmans; Rabacca; Orange Hill and Tourama.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says the Central Water and Sewerage Authority is doing a reasonable job with the distribution of water to residents on the Windward side of the island.

He says reports suggest that global warming is taking a toll on the water supply system

