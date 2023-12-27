Port Modernization Project fifty percent complete

Construction work on the Port Modernization Project in Kingstown has reached its fifty percent mark.

This is according to Minister of Urban Development, Benarva Browne as she provided an update on the project at the recent sitting of Parliament.

She said the project is in line with the country’s National Economic and Social Development Plan objective number four.

Senator Browne said the project will position St. Vincent and the Grenadines to capitalize on future opportunities.

Construction of the Kingstown Port began in May 2022 and is funded by a combination of donors and loan agencies.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related