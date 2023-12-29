Prizes were awarded to two people in recent Festive Fridays promotion by the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project
Speaking at Wednesday’s Prize Giving Ceremony, Communications Officer of the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project Jennifer Richardson said while there had been a late start, two weeks of promotion for the trivia game had still remained.
Richardson explained the objectives of the promotion.