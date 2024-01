MRS JENNIFER CHIEVERTON of Upper Middle Street, Kingstown formerly of Rockies and Campden Park died on Friday December 22nd at the age of 72. The funeral takes place on Saturday December 6th at the Kingstown Methodist Church. The body lies at the church from 9:00 am. The service begins at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related