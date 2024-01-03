PM Gonsalves provides update on water situation affecting the windward side of the island
Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has provided an update on the water situation which continues to affect residents on the north eastern belt of the island.
The system has been operational for the past five days, however, over night rains have once more caused a disruption to the water supply.
The Prime Minister highlighted that a program funded by the World Bank is in train to strengthen the water catchment systems within the first quarter.