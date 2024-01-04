The public will soon be briefed on gun amnesty through police consultations
The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will this year embark on a Gun Amnesty to recover illegal firearms.
Word of this came from Acting Commissioner of Police Enville Williams as he addressed a media conference at Central Police Station earlier today.
Acting Commissioner Williams says the police will commence a period of consultations shortly to provide details to the public on how the gun amnesty will work.