MR ALEXIS FRED BADNOCK better known as UNCLE FRED of Barrouallie died on Sunday December 3rd at the age of 87. The funeral takes place on Sunday January 28th at the Barrouallie Grace and Truth Church. The body lies at the church from Noon. The Service begins at 1:00. Burial will be at the Glebe Hill Cemetery.

