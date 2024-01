MR TERRON FREDERICK JUNIOR TANNIS better known as CHARLIE BROWNE and MARK of Arnos Vale and Newtown Village died on Saturday December 30th at the age of 54. The funeral takes place on Saturday January 13th at the Kingstown Methodist church. The body lies at the church from 9am. The Service begins at 10:00. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related