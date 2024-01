MR JOHN NATHANIEL MC BRIDE better known as BON-DO of Campden Park, Rillan Hill and Paul’s Avenue died on Tuesday December 19th at the age of 59. The funeral takes place on Saturday January 13th at the Trinity Apostolic Church, Lower Questelles. The body lies at the church from 2:30 pm. The service begins at 3:00 pm. Burial will be at the Chauncey Cemetery.

