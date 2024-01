MR THEOPHILUS JAMES HUGGINS better known as PAPA of Villa Flat died on Wednesday December 13th at the age of 100. The funeral takes place on Sunday January 14th at Mount Moriah Seventh Day Adventist Church, Belvedere. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. A Procession will leave the Dougan’s Shop, Calliaqua for the burial at the Golden Vale Cemetery.

