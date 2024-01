Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe by 2 wickets with 6 balls remaining in the 2nd One Day International (ODI) at Colombo, Sri Lanka yesterday.

The scores: Zimbabwe 208 off 44.4 overs, Sri Lanka 211-8 off 49 overs.

Sri Lanka are leading the 3-match series 1-0. The first match ended in a no result.

Th 3rd and final One Day International is scheduled fo Thursday also at Colombo.

Photo Credit: Ada Derana

