Minister of Finance says NIS reform necessary for sustainability

Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves believes that by making certain reforms to the National Insurance Service (NIS), they will push the date at which the NIS would not be able to pay contributions from 2035 to 2060.

While speaking during the wrap-up of the 2024 budget debate Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves said that these adjustments will add decades to life and sustainability of the NIS.

The Finance Minister stated that the reforms must to be done now.

