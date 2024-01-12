MRS NORISSA CRUICKSHANK nee CAIN of Arnos Vale and Richland Park died on Sunday December 24th at the age of 65. The funeral takes place on Saturday January 13th at the Richland Park Methodist Church. The body lies at the church from Noon. The Service begins at 1pm. Burial will be at the Richland Park Cemetery. Transportation will be provided by the bus Bigger Ford and the van Element and will leave the Peace Memorial Hall at 11:30 and Greaves, Arnos Vale at 11:45 am

Like this: Like Loading...

Related