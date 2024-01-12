The seven students who lost their lives in the Rock Gutter Accident on January 12th, 2015, have been remembered by Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves and the government of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Prime Minister while speaking in the Parliament on Wednesday recalled by name all the students who lost their lives in the tragedy.

He said that he remembers the students daily.

The Prime Minister said the he expects that some remembrance will be held at the schools that the students attended.

Prime Minister Gonsalves described the accident as a terrible tragedy.

On January 12th, 2015 a bus travelling from the North Windward community of Fancy carrying 21 students, on their way to various secondary schools around the island, a nurse and the driver, went off a cliff at Rock Gutter.

Five of the teenagers on board the bus lost their lives while two remain missing at sea.

