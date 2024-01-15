Minister of Education and National Reconciliation Curtis King says he is committed to ensuring that the nation’s students have access to the best education.

Minister King was delivering remarks at the official opening of the North Leeward Technical Institute in Petit Bordel this morning.

He said the opening marks a significant step forward as part of the collective effort to provide quality education to all.

Minister King said the opening of the institute is part of the government’s program to expand Technical and Vocational Education and Training across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The North Leeward Technical Institute is the newest technical institute to be opened locally, making it a total of five such institutions.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related