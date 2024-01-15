SVG records 32 cases of swine flu

The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment recently released figures stating that there were 32 recorded and confirmed cases of influenza A –H1N1 (swine flu) in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

And, according to Medical Officer for Health Dr. Roger Duncan, while the numbers are above the threshold for the period, it cannot be called an outbreak.

Dr. Duncan reminded Vincentians that testing is free and simple and pointed out that all physicians have access to the laboratory.

