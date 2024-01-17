Dušan Vlahović scored twice and Juventus beat Sassuolo 3-0 yesterday to move back within 2 points of Serie A leaders, Inter Milan.

With Inter Milan preparing to play the Italian Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, Juventus is poised to surge into the lead with two more matches before Iinter Milan Nerazzurri play in the league again.

Vlahović’s first goal was a curving shot into the top corner from beyond the area. His second was even more impressive, as the Serbia center forward curled a long free kick in off the underside of the crossbar.

Juventus will meet Lecce and Empoli in their next two matches.

Sassuolo, who beat Juventus 4-2 in September, remained 14th.

Inter routed Monza 5-1 last Saturday.

