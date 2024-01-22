PM Gonsalves highlights SVG’s strides at the Non-aligned Movement Summit

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves says that significant strides have been made by St Vincent and the Grenadines.

In his address during yesterday’s closing ceremony at the Non-aligned Movement Summit, the Prime Minister highlighted the Argyle Declaration where through the efforts of St Vincent and the Grenadines and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), a framework for peace between Guyana and Venezuela was set.

Photo credit: Office of the Prime Minister

