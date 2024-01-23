National Public Library commenced Digitization Training Workshop

Director of Libraries Michelle King- Campbell has said the move to digitization is a commitment to ensuring the country’s history is preserved for future generations.

During her remarks at yesterday’s workshop opening, King Campbell said the National Archives and Documentation Centre plays a critical role in safeguarding artifacts, manuscripts and documents which tell the story of the past.

King-Campbell said the workshop will provide the opportunity for participants to be more equipped to promote and preserve local heritage.

The workshop which runs for one week is being held with the theme “Managing a digitization programme for archives”.

