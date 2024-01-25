The Government of St.Vincent and the Grenadines is working to swiftly digitize its records to preserve this country’s rich heritage.

Word of this has come from Minister of Education Curtis King, as he addressed the opening of a weeklong digitization training workshop at the National Library, Archives and Documentation Centre.

Minister King listed some examples of how the National Library, Archives and Documentation Centre has included the use of modern technology to manage and deliver its services.

