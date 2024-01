33 candidates will contest the elections for a new Executive of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation when it holds its elections on the Zoom Platform at 9.30 a. m tomorrow.

Seventeen will vie for the Office of President, four for that of 1st Vice President, five for 2nd Vice President and three for 3rd Vice President.

16 candidates have been nominated for the 5 Committee Members on the 11-member Executive.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related