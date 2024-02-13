Today is world Radio Day.

World Radio Day was proclaimed by the UNESCO General Conference in 2111 and adopted by the 67th session of United Nation General Assembly in 2012.

According to a release by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Radio Day is an opportunity to celebrate radio as a medium.

The release further states that, it is a chance to promote international cooperation between radio broadcasters, to encourage major networks and local radio stations to foster access to information and freedom of expression.

World Radio Day has a number of objectives, namely: to raise awareness among the general public and the media about the value of public service audio; to encourage decision makers to promote free, independent, pluralistic radio and to strengthen networking and international cooperation between broadcasters.

