AIA celebrates 7th Anniversary today

Today marks seven years since the Argyle International Airport {AIA} began operations here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

And, Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says the Airport is of great significance to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He says the AIA has also created several opportunities for St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a destination.

A special ceremony will be held at the Airport from three this afternoon to celebrate the anniversary. It will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.

