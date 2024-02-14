Ministry of National Mobilization continues to provide assistance to the poor
The Ministry of National Mobilization continues to provide assistance to the country’s poor and vulnerable amidst challenges over the years.
That is according to Permanent Secretary, Merissa Finch-Burke while delivering remarks at a ceremony to handover donations yesterday.
Finch-Burke expressed gratitude to the Republic of China Taiwan for assisting the ministry in fulfilling its role for a number of years.
The Permanent Secretary said the assistance has allowed the ministry to increase its donation to households especially in times of crisis.