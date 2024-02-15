Farmers Support Company will be enhancing its operations

The Farmers Support Company will be strengthened so that issues concerning private, public partnerships can be addressed by the company.

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Saboto Caesar speaking on radio explained that with the increase in the production of commodities there needs to be place where the commodities can be brought to, to be sorted.

Minister Caesar said that the technical issues would be dealt with by the technical team within Ministry of Agriculture.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related