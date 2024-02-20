Andreas Brehme dies at age 63

Germany’s former defender, Andreas Brehme , who scored the winning goal in the 1990 FIFA World Cup final, has died aged 63.

Brehme converted a late penalty in the final of the 1990 tournament to secure victory against Argentina in Rome.

He earned 86 caps, scored eight goals for Germany, and won league titles while at Kaiserslautern, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.

Bayern Munich said they were deeply shocked at Brehme’s sudden death.

In a statement, the Club added: “We will always keep Andreas Brehme in our hearts as a world champion and even more so as a very special person.

“He will always be part of the FC Bayern family. Rest in peace, dear Andi.”

Brehme played for Kaiserslautern from 1981-86 and 1993-98.

During his time at Bayern Munich, He won the Bundesliga title in 1998 and the German Cup in 1996. He also had a spell as manager from 2000-02.

